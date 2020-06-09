Shreveport man behind bars after allegedly attempting to murder Monroe man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Monroe man is at Ochsner’s LSU Health fighting for his life while Shreveport man is behind bars charged with his attempted murder Tuesday morning.

Leandre Bradley, 24, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Bokeem Marsalis of Monroe, after Marsalis showed up at the home of Bradley’s estranged wife Tuesday morning.

Police say Bradley and his wife separated Monday night, but Bradley returned to the home in the 4200 block of Jacob Street Tuesday morning with a horse to show the children.

According to Bradley’s arrest affidavit, Bradley’s estranged wife told police that after battering her and snatching her phone, Bradley took the phone and got into an argument on the phone with Marsalis.

Bradley then waited for Marsalis to arrive, and when he did, Bradley pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot Marsalis multiple times, claiming he thought Marsalis was reaching into his vehicle for a gun.

Marsalis was taken to Willis Knighton North by private vehicle, but was transferred to Ochsner’s LSU Health in critical condition.

The investigation remains open.

