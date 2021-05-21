Shreveport arrested, accused of pulling gun while attending kindergarten graduation at Bossier school

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on another person while attending a graduation ceremony at a Bossier school.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Bobdrick Thomas, 24, was taken into custody following an argument with another man in the parking lot of Airline High School.

School Resource Officers said Thomas pulled a gun on the man, causing him to fear for his safety. The incident happened outside Airline’s auditorium where the Pre-K/Kindergarten graduation ceremony for Plantation Park Elementary School was being held.

When BPSO deputies removed the gun from underneath the driver’s seat of Thomas’ vehicle they also found a rolled cigar with suspected marijuana.

“This incident could have been worse,” BPSO Julian Whittington said in a statement released Friday afternoon detailing the arrest. “I am thankful our SRO’s were on duty to prevent this incident from further escalation, and for keeping everyone safe inside the school.”

Thomas was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, one count of Carrying a Firearm on School Property, one count of Possession of Control Dangerous Substance in a Drug-Free Zone, and one count of Simple Possession of Schedule I Narcotic. Bond for Thomas has not been set at this time.