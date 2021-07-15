Shreveport man behind bars for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been jailed for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile.

LSP says on Wednesday, 39-year-old Aaron Clark, of Shreveport, was arrested on two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The investigation began in May when Louisiana State police received some information provided by Salisbury Police Department in Massachusetts that Clark had sent explicit images and videos, through a social media site, to a child’s profile.

Following an interview and search of Clark’s residence, he was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.