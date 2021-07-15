Shreveport man behind bars for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been jailed for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile.
LSP says on Wednesday, 39-year-old Aaron Clark, of Shreveport, was arrested on two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
The investigation began in May when Louisiana State police received some information provided by Salisbury Police Department in Massachusetts that Clark had sent explicit images and videos, through a social media site, to a child’s profile.
Following an interview and search of Clark’s residence, he was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!