Shreveport man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of young child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of sexually assaulting a young child now sits behind bars.

According to the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit, 48-year-old Calvin Williams was arrested for having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under ten years of age.

Detectives began investigating Williams after a report was filed on May 29.

Following interviews, Williams was taken into custody and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count each of Sexual Battery and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

