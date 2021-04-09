Shreveport man behind bars for fatal shooting on Marion Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man last month in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood is now behind bars.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on Wednesday 20-year-old Sirelderick Hays was arrested after investigators gathered enough evidence to identify him as a suspect in the shooting death of 19-year-old Xavier Griffin.

Hays allegedly shot Griffin on March 31 outside of the Lakeside Garden Apartments in the 2300 block of Marion St. Griffin died at the scene.

Following an interview with detectives Hays was booked into the Shreveport City Jail one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Armed Robbery, and one count of Convicted Felon In Possession of a Firearm.