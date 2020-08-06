Shreveport man behind bars for felony theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of stealing and racking up charges to his former employer’s account now sits in jail.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on July 6 First Choice Lawn Care reported 46-year-old Gabriel Williams used their company account with ABC Auto to buy over $3,500 worth of car parts without authorization.

On June 15, while an ABC Auto clerk was on the phone with the company to confirm a purchase Williams was making, surveillance video showed Williams walking out of the store with $470 worth of items he did not pay for.

After the incident, the First Choice checked their records and realized Williams had been using their account since June 3, two days after the company let him go.

Williams was later arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for felony and misdemeanor theft. He also faced theft charges from unrelated cases on July 30.

Bond for Williams has been set at $5,250.

