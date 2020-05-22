Shreveport man behind bars for shooting near Popeye’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been arrested in yesterday’s shooting outside of a Popeye’s restaurant.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Line Ave. and 70th St. in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Investigators learned that 23-year-old Derrick Stringer and another man were arguing when Stringer allegedly pulled out a gun. The other man then got into a black truck and drove off.

Stringer and another person got into white Nissan Altima and chased the truck while firing multiple shots.

The victim, who was trying to get away from Stringer, drove into oncoming traffic on 70th St. and struck a white pickup truck, which forced both vehicles through a fence and onto the lot of the Mid-South Fleet Management car dealership.

When officers arrived they found a black pickup truck and white pickup truck, that were crashed into a fence.

There were four men in the black truck, a 64-year-old man was shot in the back of the neck and a 65-year-old man suffered a hand injury. Both were treated at Ochsner’s LSU Health Shreveport and are expected to recover.

That person in the white truck was not injured.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday detectives, K9, and patrol officers took Stringer into custody at his home in the 9100 block of Southwood Dr.

A white Nissan Altima, believed to be the one used in the shooting, two firearms, and more than 14 grams of suspected Marijuana were recovered during the search. There were also five children under the age of 17 inside of the home.

Stringer was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count each of:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Possession of a Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Illegal Carrying of a weapon with CDS

Illegal Use of CDS in the presence of persons under the age of 17.

More charges are expected. Investigators believe there was at least one other person firing shots at the victims in this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-6955 or (318) 673-7300. You can also submit tips through Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.

