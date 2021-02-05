Shreveport man behind bars for shooting that seriously injured 3-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a 3-year-old girl in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 20-year-old Trevonte J. Brown has been charged with one count of Second Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile following Wednesday night’s shooting in the 700 block of Bernice Circle.

During the investigation, violent crimes detectives learned that Brown negligently left a loaded gun unattended at the home. The child was able to grab and discharge the weapon which left her with a gunshot wound to the head.

At this time, the child is in stable condition.

This investigation is still ongoing.