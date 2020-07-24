Shreveport man behind bars for violent crimes against girlfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of violent crimes against his estranged girlfriend now sits in jail.

On Friday Shreveport Police, along with the K-9 Unit arrested 29-year-old Rashaun Nash on multiple charges in the 7000 block of Red Fox Trail.

According to the SPD, on June 30 the Property Crimes Unit was investigating claims of property damage that was believed to have stemmed from a domestic incident.

The victim gave a false name for the suspect and after learning that, detectives began investigating the domestic history between the victim and Nash.

Investigators uncovered a disturbing trend of domestic violence and learned that Nash already had outstanding warrants for Aggravated Property Damage and Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment. They discovered six other separate cases reported against Nash since 2016.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering other evidence probable cause was developed for multiple other Domestic Violence offenses including Second Degree Kidnapping, stemming from a June 11 incident where Nash was accused of brutally attacking the victim for several hours while holding her at gunpoint.

Nash was was booked into the Shreveport City Jail for:

2 counts of Domestic Abuse- Child Endangerment Law

2 counts of Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation

1 count of Domestic Abuse Battery

1 count of Criminal Property Damage

1 count of Aggravated Criminal Property damage

1 count of 2nd Degree Kidnapping

Other writs of attachment for not appearing in court on other domestic related charges.

No bond for Nash has been set at this time.

