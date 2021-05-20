Shreveport man behind bars on drug charges following DEA investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been arrested after DEA agents find multiple drugs inside his apartment.

Jason Duncan, 38, was taken into custody on Wednesday following an investigation by the DEA Task Force.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the DEA along with CPSO deputies, executed a search warrant at the Riverside Oaks Apartments in the 100 block of Southfield Dr. During the search, agents seized over 58 ounces of methamphetamine, 61 grams of marijuana, and $30,000 in cash.

Photo Courtesy: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Duncan was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with possession with intent to distribute over 28 grams of methamphetamine.