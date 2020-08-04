Shreveport man charged, accused of assaulting SPD officer with car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been charged after police say they found him unresponsive inside of a car, and when fire crews arrived, he allegedly tried to drive away and injured an SPD officer in the process.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, it happened on Saturday, August 1 in the 700 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. Officers say they were called about a man being unresponsive inside of a car, and when they arrived at the scene, they found 50-year-old Thomas Wilson III in a car. Wilson reportedly woke up when officers approached him.

SPD says the Shreveport Fire Department responded to render aid and when they showed up, Wilson put the car in drive and attempted to drive away. One of the SPD officers jumped into the cab of the car and attempted to disable the moving vehicle. He was unable to stop the vehicle and the car ended up crashing into a pole. The officer suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Wilson is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer. His bond was set at $50,000. According to SPD, Wilson has prior arrests for DUI and resisting an officer.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.