Shreveport man charged, accused of attacking store clerk and trying to steal tobacco products

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been charged for allegedly punching a clerk while trying to steal tobacco products at a Chevron convenient store in west Shreveport early last week.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 24-year-old Ladarius Walpool is charged with attempted simple robbery and aggravated assault in connection with an attempted robbery on Sunday, July 5.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive. SPD says Walpool entered the Chevron store, walked behind the counter, and tried to steal tobacco products. The clerk told police that as they were trying to remove Walpool from the store, he punched them and continued to try and steal the merchandise. Walpool then fled the store on foot after not being successful with the robbery.

Detectives with Shreveport police say they launched an investigation and they were able to identify Walpool as the alleged robber.

Walpool is booked at the Caddo Correction Center on his charges. His bond has not been set.

