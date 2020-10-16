Shreveport man charged, accused of cutting girlfriend during argument at Keithville home

Robert WIllis, 52, is charged with aggravated second-degree battery and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office/Caddo Correctional Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing charges for allegedly cutting his girlfriend with a knife during an argument at a home in Keithville Thursday morning.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Robert Charles Willis is charged with aggravated second-degree battery and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

It happened at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of Johns Gin Road. Deputies say they received a call about welfare concern and when Deputy Chris Stafford arrived at the home, he was immediately confronted by Willis, who was reportedly armed with a knife.

CPSO says Willis dropped the knife and was taken into custody without incident. Inside the home, Dep. Stafford found 32-year-old Crystal Upshaw with multiple lacerations and a knife wound to the abdomen. She was taken by the Fire District to LSU Ochsner Health in Shreveport and she is expected to survive from her injuries.

Deputies say a child was also in the home but was not harmed. After investigating the scene, it was determined the assault happened during an argument between the couple as Willis was moving out.

Willis is booked at the Caddo Correctional Center.

