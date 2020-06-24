Shreveport man charged, accused of having sex with underage teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of having sex with an underage teenager is behind bars following an investigation by the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit.

According to SPD, 21-year-old Dontravious Henderson is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile in connection with an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old teen.

An investigation was prompted when Shreveport police received a report about the matter. During the investigation, detectives say they were able to gather information and evidence that led them to believe that Henderson was involved with the teenager.

Investigators found Henderson Wednesday and after interviewing him, he was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

