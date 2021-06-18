Shreveport man charged, accused of inappropriately touching teens

George Washington Jr., 58, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of inappropriately touching four teenagers and making suggestive comments to them over the past several years.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old George Washington Jr. of the 8900 block of Flint Hill Street is charged with two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Washington turned himself in on a warrant Thursday and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.