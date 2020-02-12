Shreveport man charged, accused of killing 31-year-old woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman who was dropped off at an emergency room last year.

Daniel Westphal, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 31-year-old woman. The woman’s name has not been released to the public.

It happened in the 2500 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on December 23, 2019. Officers say they were called to Willis-Knighton about a deceased person. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had dropped the victim off at the emergency room and left her there. The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation was prompted following the victim’s death and investigators learned that the woman possibly used illegal drugs prior to her arrival at the hospital. Officers later found out that Westphal was the man who took the woman the hospital and left her there.

SPD says they found Westphal at his home in the 2900 block of Salem Drive. After being interviewed by detectives, Westphal was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

