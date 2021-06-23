Shreveport man charged, accused of raping minors for several years

Jerry Walker, 34, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been charged, accused of raping underaged children over the course of several years.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 34-year-old Jerry Walker is charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

Police say the U.S. Marshal Task Force apprehended Walker in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, June 8. He will be extradited back to Shreveport in the near future.