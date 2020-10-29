Shreveport man charged, accused of sexually assaulting two minors under age of 13

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in early August has been charged again for allegedly assaulting another child in west Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 37-year-old Jacob Martin is charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile.

In Early August, SPD says they received a criminal complaint regarding the sexual assault of a child. Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit launched an investigation into the complaint.

After conducting interviews and gathering information related to this crime, Martin was arrested on August 13.

On Oct. 26, detectives received additional information regarding the sexual assault of another child. After concluding their investigation, detectives added an additional charge of molestation of a juvenile under age 13 to Martin. Martin is currently in Caddo Correctional Center.

