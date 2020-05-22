Shreveport man charged, accused of sexually assaulting two young girls

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting two girls who are under the age of 13.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 60-year-old Aaron Tookes of the 2700 block of Sanford Street is charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13-years-old for allegedly assaulting a pair of young girls he had come into contact with.

An investigation was prompted when allegations about Tookes were reportedly turned over to the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit. Detectives say they were able to gather additional evidence against Tookes.

Following further investigation, Tookes was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

SPD says investigators are exploring the possibility of additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information relative to the arrest of Tookes to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-6955.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.