Shreveport man charged, accused of sharing child porn and owning sexual abuse images

Daniel Bissell, 53, is charged with six counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles and 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. (Photo: Caddo Correctional Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man accused of distributing child porn and possessing thousands of children sexual abuse images is behind bars following an investigation by the Specials Victim Unit with the Louisiana State Police.

According to LSP, 53-year-old Daniel R. Bissell was arrested Thursday and he is charged with six counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles and 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Troopers say in March, the SVU began an investigation into the downloading and distribution of child sexual abuse material, and during the investigation, Bissell was identified as a suspect. A search warrant was executed Thursday at Bissell’s home with the assistance of several other local agencies.

During an interview, LSP says Bissell admitted to sharing and possessing child sexual abuse material. He estimated that he possessed about 5,000 files. Bissell was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and no bond has been set.

Louisiana State Police say they are maintaining close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and will continue to work to locate and arrest those individuals who choose to participate in the crime of distributing and/or possessing child sexual abuse images.

