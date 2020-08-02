Shreveport man charged, accused of using fake ID to commit multiple crimes

Allan Murray, 37, is charged with identity theft, forgery, resisting an officer, and unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes. (Photo: Caddo Correctional Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of stealing another man’s identity, opening a credit account, forging paychecks to get loans, and using false information during a traffic stop.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Allan Murray is charged with identity theft, forgery, resisting an officer, and unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.

Deputies say Murray stole personal information from a man and used his identity to get a driver’s license under a false name. While having the fraudulent driver’s license, Murray opened a credit account and took out two loans in the victim’s name.

Murray allegedly forged pay stubs to get the loans, and the total amount of credit was $15,923. Murray also gave the fake driver’s license to a Shreveport police officer during a traffic stop and received a ticket in the victim’s name.

CPSO says they gathered an arrest warrant for Murray and he was taken into custody on Friday. Murray is booked into the Caddo Correction Center. No bond has been set.

