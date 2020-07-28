Shreveport man charged for allegedly beating, strangling and stabbing ex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, arrested July 16 and charged with domestic abuse on Friday pleaded not guilty in Caddo District Court.

Treyderrius Wright, 24, is charged with domestic aggravated battery, domestic abuse with strangulation and domestic abuse child endangerment in the November 2019 beating of his estranged girlfriend at a north Shreveport apartment complex.

Around 5 a.m. on Feb. 27, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a domestic violence incident on North Hearne Avenue.

When they arrived, the victim told police that Wright, her ex-boyfriend struck her in the face with a closed fist, strangled her, cut her with a knife and took money from her. Patrol officers photographed the victim’s injuries which were non-life threatening.

Wright’s 5-month-old child was there as the battery was going on, but was not injured.

Investigators with the Domestic Violence Unit were assigned to the case for follow up.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for Wright, charging him with one count of aggravated Battery and one count of domestic abuse battery child endangerment. No bond was set.

Then, on April 4, Wright allegedly went to a home in west Shreveport and threatened a man with a firearm. There were no injuries and Wright fled the scene after the homeowner armed himself to defend the people in his residence from danger.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit were assigned to follow up on the April incident. Through their investigation, they were able to obtain an attest warrant for Wright charging him with one count of Aggravated Assault. His bond was set at $10,000.

On July 16th Wright was taken into custody by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and extradited to the Caddo Correctional Center.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for August 25.

