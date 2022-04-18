SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The arrest of a man charged with violating a protection order last week has led to his arrest in a drive-by shooting in Shreveport‘s Cherokee Park that wounded a teen last summer.

Anthony Marshall, 19, was arrested on Wednesday outside a North Market Street business in north Shreveport and charged with violating a protective order and illegal weapons possession. Police say Marshall pulled out a gun and verbally threatened to kill the victim.

Officers were seen removing a rifle from his vehicle.

The day after that arrest, Marshall was charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon from a moving vehicle.

Shreveport Police Cpl. Chris Bordelon says the additional charges are related to a June 27, 2021, drive-by shooting in the 2000 block of East Algonquin Trail that left a 16-year-old wounded.

Bordelon was not able to confirm Monday whether the gun confiscated last week was tied to the drive-by shooting last summer.