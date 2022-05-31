JONESVILLE, La. (KTAL) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of intentionally setting fire to a Catahoula Parish home knowing someone was inside, resulting in the death of a family pet.

It happened in the 700 block of Pollard Ave. in Jonesville early on the morning house of Friday, May 27.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, 49-year-old Clint Jones was arrested at the scene after interfering with first responders. Investigators believe he intentionally set the fire outside the front door. While a woman that was inside was able to get out unharmed, a pet dog was killed.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says deputies learned Jones was at the home to visit one of the residents shortly before the fire. After speaking to witnesses and interviewing Jones, the fire marshal’s office says deputies got a warrant for Jones’s arrest on a charge of aggravated arson.