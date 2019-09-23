Shreveport man facing multiple rape charges in Bossier Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested in Bossier Parish late Friday and charged with multiple counts of rape.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says that 34-year-old Gerald G. Mitchell was arrested just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 by a Bossier patrol deputy on active warrant charges of four counts of first-degree rape.

Mitchell is accused of raping a female juvenile victim while using force and threats of violence at a Bossier Parish home on four separate occasions earlier this year during a one-month period.

The Shreveport man was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, where he faces a $1 million bond.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.

