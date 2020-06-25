Shreveport man charged in connection to mid-May Sunset Acres shooting

Robert Whitaker, 19, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that left a woman fighting for her life and injured a man and a young child. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police say they have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to murder a woman, a man, and a child during a shooting in Sunset Acres last month.

Robert Whitaker, 19, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that left a woman fighting for her life and injured a man and a young child.

The shooting happened on Saturday, May 16 around 3:00 p.m. in the 3100 block of Wagner Street. Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman, a man, and a child suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman’s injuries were considered life-threatening, and all three victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. All of the victims survived from their injuries and are recovering.

SPD says Violent Crimes and Crime scene investigators were called to the scene, and they spoke with several witnesses. Through those witness interviews and evidence collected from the scene, they learned that the three victims were shot by Whitaker, who allegedly shot into the victim’s car with a shotgun multiple times following an argument between the victim and Whitaker’s family members.

After the woman was shot, she was able to flee the scene and made it to Fairy Street and Hollywood Avenue before her car became disabled. An arrest warrant for Whitaker was issued that day and his bond was set at $250,000.

On Tuesday, investigators say they learned that Whitaker was at a home on Anna Street and they called the Caddo Shreveport Narcotics Task Force to help them execute the warrant. Agents and investigators found Whitaker inside of the home and took him into custody without incident.

Whitaker was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex for interviews then booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

