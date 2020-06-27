Shreveport man charged in connection with shooting at Cedar Creek Village Apts.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 19-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly shooting another teenager over a gun at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Southwood neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Briante Winn, 19, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that left another male teenager injured by gunfire.

The shooting happened on Thursday, June 25 around 11:00 a.m. in the 3500 block of Cedar Creek Drive. Officers say when they arrived at the Cedar Creek Village Apartments, witnesses that told them that at least two men were running through the complex and they heard shots being fired.

As officers were in the process of searching for a crime scene, they were told that a male teen had arrived at Willis Knighton South hospital with a gunshot injury to the upper body. The victim survived his injuries.

Investigators say they collected video and other evidence from the scene and conducted interviews with the victim and witnesses. They learned that the shooting stemmed from an argument over a gun.

Winn was taken into custody on Friday, and after being questioned by police, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his warrant. No bond has been set.

