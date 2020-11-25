Shreveport man charged in connection with three-month property crime spree

David Allen Shelton, 28, is charged with three counts of theft, two counts of unauthorized use of a moveable, two counts of forgery, and one count each of illegal possession of stolen things, possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), simple criminal property Damage, unauthorized entry into a place of business, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary, motor vehicle theft, and parole violation. (Photo: Caddo Correctional Center/Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been charged in connection with a three-month crime spree in north Caddo Parish that involved the theft of two four-wheelers, two cars, and the burglary of a business.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old David Allen Shelton is charged with three counts of theft, two counts of unauthorized use of a moveable, two counts of forgery, and one count each of illegal possession of stolen things, possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), simple criminal property Damage, unauthorized entry into a place of business, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary, motor vehicle theft, and parole violation.

Shelton was arrested in Oil City on November 11, on a warrant secured by Caddo Detective Nathan Everett. Shelton was found at a family member’s house by Cpl. James Norwood of the Patrol Division and was taken into custody.

CPSO says Shelton is accused of stealing two four wheelers – one on Roy Road and one on Hwy. 169 – and a vehicle from the KCS railway yard on North Lakeshore. At the time of his arrest, Shelton was driving a vehicle stolen in Gilmer, Texas, and was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

During the investigation by Everett and Det. Dennis Williams, it was learned that Shelton also stole items from a residential storage shed in the 100 block of Main Street in Oil City and burglarized a business on Hwy. 173 in Blanchard. So far, Caddo detectives have recovered $51,000 in stolen property.

