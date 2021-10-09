Shreveport man charged in early Friday fatal shooting in Broadmoor neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a man in connection in an early-Friday morning fatal shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

Marshall Adkins, 25, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 5:40 p.m. Friday on one count of second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jonathan Bellot. Later Friday evening, Adkins was then transferred to Caddo Correction Center, where he was booked in on the same charge.

Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Ockley Drive just after 4:40 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, officers found Bellot suffering from a gunshot injury to his head. Officers immediately spotted a male running from the scene.

They officers, along with a Shreveport Police K9, who apprehended Marshall Adkins a short time later.

Bellot was pronounced deceased on scene by the Shreveport Fire Department. The scene was secured, witnesses detained, and Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units were summoned.

CSIU documented the scene with digital photographs and collected evidence. After interviewing witnesses, detectives compiled the information and a Caddo District Judge issued an arrest warrant for Adkins.