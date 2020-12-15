Shreveport man charged in early-morning fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highland neighborhood early this morning.

Desmond Johnson, 25, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Shreveport Police responded reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Jordan Street relative to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive 52-year-old adult male suffering from multiple gunshot injuries to the body. It was later determined that the victim died of his injuries at the scene.

While responding officers were on their way, they spotted Johnson walking away from the scene. Officers stopped Johnson, who they found to possess illegal narcotics.

Violent Crime and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation by collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Through their investigation, detectives determined that Johnson was the alleged shooter.

Following an interview with Johnson, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

The investigation is continuing. The body of the deceased victim was turned over to the Caddo Parish Coroner for identification.