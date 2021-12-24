Shreveport man charged in fatal shooting of cousin in dispute over money

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a man they say shot and killed his cousin outside an Allendale neighborhood store Thursday morning.

Officers called to the scene on Madison Avenue just before 10 a.m. arrived to find 20-year-old Katrayvon B. Hill lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hill was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators combing the scene and gathering evidence learned that Hill and his cousin, 29-year-old Armand Burgy, were involved in a dispute over money – and both were armed with firearms.

Police say Burgy left the scene only to return a short time later and shoot Hill multiple times before fleeing the scene. However, he was taken into custody by patrol officers a short time later and interviewed by detectives.

Following interviews, detectives got a warrant charging Burgy with one count of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on that charge, as well as one count each of second-degree robbery, convicted felon with a firearm, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice, and domestic abuse battery. Police say Burgy also had a strangulation charge from a non-related domestic incident before the homicide.

Bond was set at $1,000,000.00.