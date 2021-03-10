Shreveport man charged in shooting death of 57-year-old man in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTA/KMSS) — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left another man dead outside of his home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood Tuesday night.

Fabian Q. Alexander, 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 57-year-old Robert Jerome Lemmon, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

Fabian Q. Alexander, 25

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

The fatal shooting happened on Tuesday, March 9 around 8:40 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Wichita Street. SPD says officers received a call about a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they found Lemmon inside of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Shreveport police say investigators worked throughout the night and most of the day Wednesday gathering evidence. Eventually, detectives learned that Alexander allegedly walked up to Lemmon’s car and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Alexander was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his charges.