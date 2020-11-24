Shreveport man charged in shooting death of Panola deputy pleads not guilty

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport man accused of killing a Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy pleaded not guilty to capital murder Tuesday morning.

Gregory Newson, 48, was formally arraigned in a Zoom hearing in Texas 123rd Judicial District Court.

Newson is accused in the shooting death of Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Dickerson on Dec. 31, 2019.

Authorities say Newson abruptly jumped out of his vehicle and opened fire when Dickerson pulled him over around 2 a.m. in Carthage, Texas. It is believed the wounded deputy was able to return fire, though he later died of his injuries at the hospital.

About an hour after the shooting, Newson was captured following a chase and wreck in Shreveport. Along with gunshot wounds, Newson had a punctured lung and broken ribs resulting from the crash.

No future court date was set for the next hearing, but District Judge LeAnn Rafferty instructed the attorneys to prepare scheduling orders.

Rafferty’s office said dates for the case as it winds through the court system probably will be available after the first of the year.

In Texas, capital murder is punished by either a life sentence without parole or the death penalty.

Newson is being held in the Gregg County Jail.