Deaundrick Fuller, 22, is charged with 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is being held without bond in Caddo Parish on 16 counts of child pornography, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO says detectives arrested 22-year-old Deaundrick Fuller Tuesday after they found child pornography on his electronic devices. According to the sheriff’s office, the arrest resulted from an investigation prompted by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

During that investigation, the sheriff’s office says cyber crimes Detective Thomas Lites discovered four videos posted on Fuller’s social media account along with two videos and ten images on his electronic devices.

Fuller was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

CPSO says the investigation is ongoing and Fuller could face more charges.