SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars facing more than two dozen counts of possessing child porn.

Police say 50-year-old Robert Culbertson was arrested Thursday afternoon following a search of his Southern Hills home on Sunny Oak Dr. Culbertson was booked into Shreveport City Jail and charged with 32 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. No bond is set.

SPD says Culbertson’s arrest was the result of an extensive joint investigation with the Bossier Parish Sherriff’s Office.