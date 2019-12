CHITIMACHA RESERVATION (KLFY) — A Shreveport man was charged with his fifth driving while intoxicated offense on the Chitimacha Reservation Friday evening.

According to Chitimacha Tribal Police Chief Hal Hutchinson, 44-year-old Demone Johnson of Shreveport was pulled over for speeding, when it was discovered that he was also impaired.

Johnson was arrested on his 5th DWI charge and a speeding charge. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Jail.