SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing domestic abuse and child endangerment charges after a standoff early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in North Shreveport.

Police say officers were called to the Northwood Apartment on Grimmett Drive around 2 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they say 38-year-old Darius Coleman refused to come out. Believing Coleman might be armed and that there was a woman and child inside the apartment, SPD called in SWAT.

Coleman eventually emerged around 6 a.m. and was taken into custody and the woman and child were released. Police say the woman was allegedly beaten with an electrical cord. She was treated at the scene for her injuries. The child, who is not quite three years old, was unharmed.

Coleman is charged with domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury and child endangerment.