SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after Caddo Sheriff’s deputies say he beat a woman up and took her car Saturday afternoon.

CPSO deputies were called to Pines Rd. near Bert Kouns to investigate a battery just before 12:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that 36-year-old Damion Loyd was the person responsible. A witness on the scene said she was going to call the police, Loyd got into the victim’s car and drove away before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shreveport police found Loyd at a local motel in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive on Sunday. Police say Loyd led officers to the 2600 block of Silver Pine Blvd, where they recovered the victim’s car.

Loyd was interviewed by CPSO Detective Matt Purgerson and later arrested. Loyd was booked into Shreveport City Jail and transferred to Caddo Correctional Center where he is charged with second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery, and carjacking.