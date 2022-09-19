Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police say a tip led to the Monday arrest of a Shreveport man for multiple sex crimes.

Nicholas Bovay, 41, was arrested following an investigation, which began after receiving reports of an alleged sexual assault of a small child.

Sunday morning, Shreveport Police received reports of an alleged sexual assault of a child. SPD detectives in the department’s Sex Crimes Unit immediately and the investigation led to Bonvoy’s arrest one count of pornography involving juveniles.

Further investigation into the case revealed multiple alleged crimes involving Bovay, leading to an additional two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.

Police say Bonvey was arrested with the assistance of the Gingerbread house.

Conviction on these charges carry up to a life sentence. The investigation is ongoing.