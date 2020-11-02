Shreveport man charged with rape of 16-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit have charged a man following rape allegations by a 16-year-old victim.

On Friday, Roosevelt Horton, 57, surrendered at Caddo Parish Correctional Center, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Oct. 19th, Shreveport Police received a criminal complaint regarding the sexual assault of a female teen.

SPD detectives with the sex crimes unit immediately launched an investigation into the allegation.

After gathering evidence and conducting interviews, investigators were able to procure an arrest warrant for Horton, charging him with one count of first-degree rape and setting his bond at $100,000.

