Shreveport man charged with rape of a juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have a man in custody who they believe sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Sex Crimes investigators launched an investigation into the alleged rape of a juvenile victim on November 21, 2019.

Through the course of their investigation, they gathered enough evidence to charge 91-year-old Otis Allen with one count of First Degree Rape. Bond was set at $250,000.00.

Allen was taken into custody by the US Marshals Office on January 17, 2020, and transported to the Shreveport Police Complex for interviews. Following interviews, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

