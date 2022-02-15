SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man told officers he was defending his mother when he shot and killed a man Tuesday, according to online booking records.

Romullus Noyes, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.

While the booking records do not indicate exactly when and where the shooting took place, they show that Noyes was booked into Shreveport City Jail police early Tuesday afternoon, and that surveillance video shows Noyes’ mother “being the aggressor” while in a physical confrontation with the victim before the shooting.

There is no word on whether the incidents are connected, but Shreveport police were called to the Economy Inn on the 5100 block of Westwood Park Dr. Tuesday morning for a report of a shooting in which one person was wounded. Police have not yet released additional information on that incident, including whether the victim in that shooting died from their injuries.