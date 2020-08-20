Shreveport man convicted after taking nude photos of himself in front of children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who photographed himself and his wife engaging in simulated sex acts in front of young children has been found guilty.

On Wednesday 34-year-old Tony Darrell James was convicted on four counts of molestation of a juvenile in Caddo District Court.

The eight-woman, four-man jury deliberated two hours before returning unanimous guilty verdicts.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2016 and June 6, 2018 in the family home on West College St. James photographed himself and his wife in simulated sexual positions in front of children ages 6,8 and 13.

While visiting, a relative of the wife saw the pictures displayed on a wall and reported this to the Department of Children and Family Services. An investigation by DCFS resulted in the children being removed from the home and placed with a relative.

However, the photos were not found at that time. Several months later the children disclosed that James took nude pictures of himself and their mother as well as the children.

A search warrant was issued for the family home and police found a compact disc containing nude photos of the defendant and his wife in simulated sexual positions. Genitalia were visible and the adults were posed in sexually suggestive positions.

During a post-Miranda interview, James confessed that all the children were present when the photos were taken and that the 13-year-old was made to take some of the photos.

The wife previously pleaded guilty to one count of molestation of a juvenile and was not called as a witness.

James faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison when he returns to face District Judge Katherine Dorroh on Sept. 3. The statutory punishments for the crimes for which he was convicted are up to seven years at hard labor for indecent behavior with a juvenile and two to 25 years for indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.

