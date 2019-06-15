Shreveport man convicted in 2016 slayings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been found guilty in the 2016 slaying of his step-son and another man.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Jerry Jackson was found guilty Friday of manslaughter by the eight-man, four-woman jury in connection with the July 20, 2016 rifle slaying of his stepson, Kendrick Brown. He was also found guilty as charged of second-degree murder for the death of the stepson’s friend, Michael Dillard.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a disagreement among the men at a home in the 3300 block of Bond Drive that escalated, ending with Jackson arming himself with a rifle and firing it multiple times.

Jackson is facing mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, for the second-degree murder conviction, and up to 40 years for the manslaughter conviction.

He’s due back in Caddo District Court on June 26 for sentencing.

—

