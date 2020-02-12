Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery, faces up to 99 years in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted of an armed robbery in 2018 is facing up to more than a century in prison.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the eight-woman, four-man jury found 27-year-old Emilio Enriquie Taylor guilty as charged Tuesday of the May 24, 2018 robbery of the Family Dollar store in the 2700 block of Lakeshore Drive.

The jury, which heard from two victims and three police officers, determined that Taylor, entered the store and hid until closing, then held an assistant manager and a cashier at gunpoint. Taylor struck the assistant manager in the head multiple times with the gun and forced him to open the safe and give him the money, about $3000. The assistant manager recognized Taylor as a former Family Dollar employee, who had stopped working there about three months before.

Police secured a warrant to arrest Taylor, and found him hiding in his attic. Police also recovered about $1,000 and a handgun similar to the robbery weapon.

Taylor returns to court on March 11, 2020, for sentencing. He could receive a prison term of 10 to 99 years, with an additional five years for use of a firearm.

Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys William Gaskins and Kodie Smith. Taylor was defended by Mary Harried and Michael Enright.

