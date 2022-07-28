SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo District Court jury found a man guilty of attempted murder, weapons crimes, and property damage on Thursday.

Davario Cole was found guilty of shooting up his estranged girlfriend’s house, threatening her and her family, and threatening others in June 2020. The nine-man, three-woman jury came to the verdict after 20 minutes of deliberation.

Officials say he shot his estranged girlfriend’s bedroom multiple times from the street. At the time, Cole had sent several messages that he would kill the victim’s daughter.

Cole returned to her home later that morning, threatening her brother with a firearm with an extended magazine. The family went inside the home, worried he would shoot them. Then Cole made a U-turn and shot at the house at least once more.

He had a prior conviction for entering the home without permission, which made it illegal for him to be there or have a firearm. Cole sent messages from jail threatening to kill every member of his estranged girlfriend’s family and anyone who got in between them. He also threatened to kill anyone that talked about him during a recorded conversation.

Cole’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug 18. He faces up to 49 years in prison for attempted murder, five to twenty years for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and one to 15 years for aggravated criminal property damage.