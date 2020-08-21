Shreveport man convicted of brutally beating another man over video game

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing up to eight years in prison after he was convicted of beating another man so badly he needed reconstructive surgery and remains unable to speak more than three years later.

Prosecutors say it was all over a question the victim asked him about a video game.

On Wednesday Caddo District Judge Katherine Clark Dorroh found 38-year-old John Walker guilty of second-degree battery following his bench trial back last month.

Walker, 38, opted for a bench trial to determine his guilt or innocence on charges he beat Terrence Morris so badly that he broke his jaw in July 2017.

Judge Dorroh determined that Walker, angered after he was asked a question regarding a video game, beat Morris, repeatedly with a closed fist.

Morris was taken to LSU Health hospital with a broken jawbone. He had to have reconstructive surgery on both sides of his face, and was also with a swollen left eye and a busted lip.

Morris, who still can’t speak, never struck Walker during the incident.

Walker’s sentencing has been set for Sept. 2. He faces up to eight years in prison with or without hard labor and or a fine of up to $2,000.

