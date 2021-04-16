Shreveport man convicted of firearms charge sentenced in federal court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who was convicted of a firearms charge last year has been sentenced in federal court.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday that 32-year-old Jawon Montray Grant, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 3 years, 6 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Grant pleaded guilty to the charge on November 19, 2020.

According to information presented to the court at the guilty plea hearing, Louisiana State Police troopers saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation on May 31, 2019, and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped abruptly in the middle of the street and the driver later determined to be Grant, jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

While law enforcement officers were chasing Grant they noticed him throw a black object to the ground behind a home. When they went to that location they found the object was a loaded gun with an extended magazine.

There were other passengers in the vehicle that Grant abandoned, including three small children. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and came to the scene and told officers that she allowed Grant to use the vehicle.

Grant was later arrested and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Grant has previous felony convictions in Caddo Parish for simple burglary in 2017 and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon in 2018.