Shreveport man convicted of forcing 11-year-old child to give him oral sex

38-year-old Broderick Dewayne Crawford was found guilty of first-degree rape by a seven-man five-woman jury in court Friday, May 21 in connection with a rape that happened on July 21, 2019. (Photo: Caddo Correctional Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing life in prison after he was convicted in court Friday of forcing a child to perform oral sex on him two years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Broderick Dewaye Crawford was found guilty of first-degree rape by a seven-man five-woman jury. The verdict was a unanimous decision.

The rape happened on July 21, 2019. The district attorney’s office says Crawford forced his 11-year-old victim to perform oral sex on him.

The mandatory sentence for first-degree rape is life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. Crawford will return to Judge Victory’s court on June 21 for sentencing.

Crawford was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and William Gaskins. He was defended by Michael Enright and Matthew Allen from the Caddo Public Defender’s office.