Shreveport man convicted of forcing 11-year-old child to have oral, anal sex with him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing life in prison after he was convicted in court Tuesday of forcing an 11-year-old victim to have oral and anal sex three years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Jerald Dewayne Smith was found guilty of first-degree rape by a seven-woman, five-man jury. The verdict was a unanimous decision.

Authorities say the sexual attacks happened on May 28, 2018. Smith allegedly threatened the child with a handgun to make them have sex with him. DNA evidence considered by the jury also confirmed the assault.

When Smith returns to Judge Victory’s court on July 19, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.